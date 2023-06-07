ATTLEBORO -- Nicholas O’Neill, the youngest victim of The Station nightclub fire, loved music and theater.
In his memory, his brother David Kane, 42, is offering at no cost Acting 101, a six-week theater class he developed, to Attleboro Community Theatre.
"This program is free and open to the public. Anyone who wants to join can participate which is pretty great," Kane said.
The program, for people 12 and older, including adults, starts June 20 and will be held Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. It ends July 28-29 with performances at ACT, located in the Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St.
O’Neill was only 18 years old when The Station tragedy occurred in February 2003. He was the son of Dave Kane, 75, a founding member of the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children and a local WARA radio personality.
Music and theater were a big part of O’Neill’s life, and the Nicky O foundation was created in his name to support the musical and performing talents of young people.
The younger Kane, who lives in North Providence, has a bachelor’s of fine arts in acting from Emerson College and has worked as an actor, director and producer for years. He started the Acting 101 program at the St. Ann's Arts & Cultural Center in Woonsocket and has done a few smaller scale workshop versions of it over the years.
"I’ve been acting and working in theater all my life, but I developed this program about 10 years ago," Kane said.
He said the course offers an opportunity to discover and develop theatrical abilities. Students will receive professional tutoring and get stage experience.
Kane said giving back to the community is important because so many people of all ages don't have access to programs, especially the arts.
Acting 101 is sponsored by the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, the Nicky O Foundation and Attleboro Community Theatre in conjunction with funding from the Mass Arts Council.