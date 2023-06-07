David Kane

David Kane, 42, is offering Acting 101, a free six-week theater class, at  Attleboro Community Theatre.

ATTLEBORO -- Nicholas O’Neill, the youngest victim of The Station nightclub fire, loved music and theater.

In his memory, his brother David Kane, 42, is offering at no cost Acting 101, a six-week theater class he developed, to Attleboro Community Theatre.