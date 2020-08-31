WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High School will continue to be the place for local families to pick up free lunches through Sept. 14.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program, sponsored by the Hockomock Area YMCA, will provide meals at the bus loop of King Philip Regional High School, 201 Franklin St., for families in the King Philip towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk.
The summer lunch program was originally set to conclude on Aug. 28, but with the beginning of school pushed back to the middle of this month, that would have left a more than two-week gap in food service for families in the three-town region.
Free lunch will continue to be provided for all children ages 18 and younger from the King Philip area school communities. Meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
On Monday, the USDA announced it had sufficient funding to allow summer meal program operators nationwide to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months, through the end of the year.
“Thanks to the Hockomock Area YMCA’s extended waiver, we will be able to continue to support our local families within our four school communities to combat food insecurity,” Dot Pearl, regional director of wellness, said.
“With the beginning of the school year pushed back, this extension will allow us to continue to provide meals at a convenient central location at King Philip High School until students can once again receive meal distributions from their respective schools,” she said.
Meals will be provided for the following day when picked up on Monday and Wednesday, and for the full weekend when collected on Friday.
There is no advanced sign-up process or paperwork necessary to receive the meals and drive-up pickup is open to all.
Additional information on the Hockomock Area YMCA summer meals program can be found at www.hockymca.org/food-access/.
