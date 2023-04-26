ATTLEBORO — A proposal to give senior citizens free parking at the North Main Street lot next to the public library hit a snag Tuesday in a city council committee meeting.
The proposal was held in the ordinance committee headed up by Councilor Kelly Bennett until more information could be obtained.
“We don’t know the number of spaces to be reserved and we don’t know the financial impact to the city,” Council President Jay DiLisio said. “There’s more work to be done before we can pass this.”
Former at-large city councilor Cathleen DeSimone, who is now mayor, and at-large Councilor Ty Waterman submitted the proposal.
The usual rate is 75 cents per hour for the lot.
Under it, a person would have to be 65 years old to qualify for free parking and would have to obtain a sticker from the library.
The measure was endorsed in order to give seniors more time in the library.
Library patrons get free parking in a row of spaces that border Balfour Riverwalk.
Finance Chairman Richard Conti raised an objection, arguing that he was not in favor of reducing a revenue source for the city.
“I don’t think 75 cents is onerous,” he added, referring to the cost to park.
And he suggested the proposal was “politically motivated.”
Councilor Peter Blais said he favored the proposal, but not for the whole lot.
He suggested some spaces near the entrance be reserved for seniors.
Conti and Waterman both agree that reserving a limited number of spaces made more sense.
“I like that idea as well,” Waterman said. “There would be very minimal loss to the city budget.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.