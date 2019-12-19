FOXBORO — Parking for Foxboro Station commuters will be free of charge from Jan. 1 to March 31, it was announced Thursday.
The station is in the midst of an 11-month pilot program offering the area another option for commuting to and from Boston.
The free parking will be in the Lot 4C. It can be accessed by entering at P1 and following the signs.
The lot has over 500 spots and around-the-clock security, said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place.
Foxboro Station offers 10 inbound and 10 outbound weekday trips during peak commuting times. A full schedule can be found at https://www.mbta.com/schedules/CR-Franklin/timetable.
