The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, will be distributing new winter coats to veterans from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the VFW post at 122 Park St.
The coats are provided at no cost through MMSF’s Coats4Vets program.
“It’s our pleasure to work with Representative Hawkins and other members of the state Legislature to distribute new winter coats to local veterans and active-duty military and their families,” Don Cox, president of MMSF, said.
Those wishing to receive a coat are asked to register at https://usa4vets.formstack.com/forms/coats4vets_2022_james_hawkins or visit the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation website at www.mmsfi.org.
Contact Tara Major for more information: tara.major@mahouse.gov or 508-272-7092.
