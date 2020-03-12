ATTLEBORO — Two years ago, Shane Matlock — who’s known for his food truck, The Burgundian, from which he sells French-style waffles and coffee — said he’d like to open a brick-and-mortar café in the city someday.
“I love Attleboro, and I would love to be able to put a great little start-up cafe in a place where there aren’t a lot of cafés,” he said in a 2018 article in The Sun Chronicle. “I think this town is going to grow a lot in the future and I want The Burgundian to be there for it.”
Now it looks like it’s going to happen.
An Instagram post by Matlock on Wednesday said he’s signed a lease to open a café in the city, and a photo shows him standing in front of the former Park Street Ale House & Eatery in Gilbert-Perry Square.
“It’s time to announce we have officially signed a lease on our very first storefront!!!!” the post exclaimed, noting the location is a short walk from the train station. “Any guesses where????”
Matlock is an Attleboro resident who first started serving coffee at his kids’ soccer games and expanded to offering his signature waffles at the Attleboro Farmers Market.
He learned waffle making from a French café owner while he was in the military in Germany.
Matlock is embarking on the venture just as developers are building hundreds of new apartments in the center which could well serve as part of his customer base.
