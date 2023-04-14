Wheaton Boat Race
Peacock Pond at Wheaton College in Norton was a great place to be Friday, given the unusually hot weather. It was also a great time for the school to hold its annual boat race, featuring students paddling with snow shovels, badminton rackets or anything else that is not an official paddle. Some of the water vessels, which will never be certified by the U.S. Coast Guard, were made of wood, cardboard and Styrofoam. Above, a contingent of four Wheaton students make haste with dirt shovels as paddles.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The abrupt arrival of summer-like weather continued Friday, and it was another eye-popping record-setter.

A high temp of 93 degrees was recorded at 2 p.m. by the Attleboro Water Department, easily erasing the old record of 79 for the date set in 2002.