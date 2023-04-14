The abrupt arrival of summer-like weather continued Friday, and it was another eye-popping record-setter.
A high temp of 93 degrees was recorded at 2 p.m. by the Attleboro Water Department, easily erasing the old record of 79 for the date set in 2002.
The high was only 2 degrees off the all-time record high for April, reached in 2002, department records show, and matched a late April day in 2009 for second warmest for the month in the record books.
Friday was also more windy than Thursday, with a high gust of 24 mph at 3:30 p.m., the water department said. A wire was reported blown down on Wampum Street in Plainville about 1 p.m.
Thursday saw a high temperature of 90, smashing a record for the date of 80 set in 1945.
Typical highs this time of year run in the mid to upper 50s.
With half of April over, just .36 inches of rain has been measured by the water department, and that all fell one day, April 2. The month usually averages 4 inches.
With the hot and dry weather conditions, area firefighters have fought several brush and mulch fires this week, but much-needed rain is forecast to arrive starting Saturday night and lasting into Monday, Patriots Day.
And things will be cooling off, too. Highs this weekend should only be in the 60s, meteorologists said.