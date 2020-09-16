ATTLEBORO -- Friends and family of fatal stabbing victim Kimberly Duphily will be celebrating her life during a vigil at Capron Park Sunday night.
The vigil will start at 7 p.m. at the park gazebo and organizers on social media have asked anyone wishing to come to wear a face mask because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants plan to release balloons in memory of Duphily, according to a posting on Facebook.
Last Friday, authorities say Duphily, 28, of Attleboro, was stabbed during a fight at an apartment at 6 Leroy St. in Attleboro, allegedly over stolen money and drugs. She later died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Her death remains under investigation by city police and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
A 20-year-old woman, Kayla Cantu, who lists an address in Weymouth but is said to have lived in Attleboro for most of her life, is facing an assault charge for allegedly slashing Duphily’s husband in the face.
Cantu and Kimberly Duphily were fighting at the time, a prosecutor said during Cantu’s arraignment last Friday. Cantu claimed she was stabbed, according to authorities.
The court records in the case have been impounded at the request of prosecutors, who cited the ongoing investigation.
The prosecutor and two police officers were at Attleboro District Court Wednesday morning, but a spokesperson for the DA's office and a court official say no new charges have been filed in connection with the ongoing investigation.
At the time of the stabbing, Cantu was out on bail for allegedly threatening a pregnant woman with a beer bottle on School Street in Attleboro on July 25, according to a police report filed in that case.
No one was injured in that incident. Police allege Cantu was intoxicated and knew the alleged victim, according to the report.
Cantu was ordered held without bail last Friday after a judge in Attleboro District Court revoked her bail from her previous case.
