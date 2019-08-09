ATTLEBORO — It’s the kind memorial that would have made Jonathan Stout smile.
Over 100 friends, family members and others spent Friday afternoon at Briggs Playground on the East Side celebrating Stout’s life that ended much too soon when the 19-year-old city resident drowned last Sunday.
And they paid tribute to him in a way Stout would have most welcomed.
The focus of the memorial service was a basketball tournament as the sport was among his favorite activities.
Many of those present attended Attleboro High School with Stout. Others knew him from the YMCA where he would frequently work out and play hoop.
“It’s great,” Ty Abraham, who went to Attleboro High with Stout, said of the event. “We’re here to celebrate Jon.”
The event was the idea of Stout’s friend, Sam Fontes, 18, of Attleboro.
“We set it up with a lot of support from his friends and family. We’re just trying to get everyone together,” Fontes said. “A lot don’t know how to react. We’re trying to keep everyone together.”
The basketball theme of the event was a natural choice.
“He loved it. He was a big basketball fan,” Fontes said. “Every day he was at the Y playing.”
A portable scoreboard was even set up. Besides basketball games, there was plenty of food, drinks and music.
“This is a good thing for the community brought together, all in memory for our friend,” said a friend who knew Stout from his high school days, adding of basketball, “it’s something he loved to do every day.”
Another friend who played basketball with Stout at the YMCA and who also didn’t want to give his name, described the event as “beautiful.”
Near the basketball courts, numerous candles were grouped in a shrine for Stout, with adjacent roses. A candlelight vigil was held for him earlier in the week. There were also a few balloons, some reading “Your Number One.”
Stout and some friends were enjoying some summertime fun at Quaddick Reservoir in Quaddick State Park in Thompson, Conn. last Sunday when tragedy struck. Police found Stout unresponsive in the reservoir, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Putnam, Conn.
The 2017 AHS graduate was looking forward to starting his sophomore year at Bristol Community College.
Stout was the son of Rev. William and Tianna Stout. Rev. Stout in March started The Living Word of Life Church in Attleboro.
