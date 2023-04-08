Sterry Street Towing Fire
Firefighters from Attleboro and Pawtucket work early Friday night extinguishing a fire that began in a car lot at Sterry Street Towing on Rice Street.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- Several dozen vehicles were destroyed as a wind-driven fire struck an auto salvage business in South Attleboro near the Pawtucket line early Friday night that also threatened some homes in that neighboring city.

The two-alarm fire was reported about 5:20 p.m. at Sterry Street Towing at 24 Rice St., off County Street.