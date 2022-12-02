NORTH ATTLEBORO — A cat from Greece with an Irish name has used up more than his fair share of luck — and probably a few of his nine lives.
Finn, a year-old black-and-white former stray from the streets of Athens, has survived a harrowing trans-Atlantic flight, weeks foraging around Logan Airport, a trip to Central Falls as an unwilling stowaway and a stint living on handouts there.
But today he’s with his “forever family” on Cape Cod, thanks to the constant efforts of a local woman and a string of officials, helpers and animal lovers from Boston to Rhode Island.
“We could not give up hope,” Cathy Varetimos of North Attleboro said Friday of what became a “feel-good Christmas miracle” story.”
That story began in early October, Varetimos said, when she brought a cat back from Greece for the 14-year-old daughter of a family friend.
She’d done it before with animals she’d rescued, including one for herself and one for a sister-in-law. Varetimos, 55, travels to Greece often to visit family but said the country doesn’t have the animal infrastructure found in the U.S. “There are no shelters or adoption agencies. They don’t do that.”
Through a friend, she found an animal — the brother of one of her own cats — she thought the teen would like, got him vaccinated with the proper paperwork and carried him on board for a 10-hour flight to Boston.
It did not go well. Not for Finn and not for Varetimos.
Finn panicked after takeoff, tearing through his carrier. Varetimos wrapped him in a blanket and, she said, “nine hours of the 10 hour flight I spent in the bathroom” trying to calm the terrified feline.
Delta Airlines employees, she said, supplied her with another carrier to get them through the terminal. When she met Robin Kelly, the mother of the teen, she let her hold the cat. But when it was time to take him to the car, Finn wouldn’t let go. An exhausted Varetimos said, “just wrap him up like a taco,” but once outside, assaulted by new sounds and sights, Finn went into flight mode.
He took off, she said, “across crosswalks and lanes of traffic into the parking lot, never to be seen for nine weeks.”
Varetimos and her husband and sister-in-law spent weeks in the East Boston neighborhood around Logan posting flyers and even contacting a Virginia pet tracker whose dog trailed Finn’s scent to a construction site. People in the neighborhood put out cameras and put the news about Finn on social media. “All of East Boston knew about Finn,” she said.
Meanwhile, MassPort officials and state and local police continued to search for the missing pet around Logan. Finn, it turned out, wasn’t the first critter to make a break for it in the bustling airport or even the first this year. In July, a cat named Rowdy escaped his carrier and spent three weeks on the run before being found, still at the airport, and reunited with his family. So officials told Varetimos there was hope for Finn, too.
“We had sightings and signs,” she said, but still no Finn. “It was starting to get a little grim but we never gave up hope.”
Then, on Tuesday, came a call from a shelter in Central Falls. They had taken a stray that had been spotted in town for a few weeks off the streets and checked for a chip. It was Finn.
At first she didn’t believe him. “‘Chips don’t lie,’ he said.” Varetimos recalled.
“I dropped to my knees and said ‘God is good.’”
Varetimos said they believe, based on the sightings, that Finn spent a month roaming Boston and somehow hitched a ride on a car, truck or trailer the roughly 60 miles south to the Square Mile City just over the Attleboro line.
“We know he didn’t walk,” Varetimos said, although cats have been known to make journeys like that on foot.
They checked his paws and they didn’t show the kind of wear and tear a trek like that would cause, she said.
In fact, Varetimos said he was in good health and had “gained some weight.”
She assumes he was being fed by kindhearted strangers. “People like to feed stray cats.”
Now Finn is with Riley, his new owner, Varetimos said, adding that while she was happy to give him a second chance at life, she’s done with the cat rescue business for a while.
“I’m never bringing another cat back home,” she said. “I couldn’t go through that again.”