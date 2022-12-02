NORTH ATTLEBORO — A cat from Greece with an Irish name has used up more than his fair share of luck — and probably a few of his nine lives.

Finn, a year-old black-and-white former stray from the streets of Athens, has survived a harrowing trans-Atlantic flight, weeks foraging around Logan Airport, a trip to Central Falls as an unwilling stowaway and a stint living on handouts there.

