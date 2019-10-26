From the ashes: Twenty years after a historic fire killed a priest, destroyed LaSalette Shrine's iconic Castle, the community thrives

The Rev. Andre Patenaude was sound asleep in the provincial house of the National Shrine of Our Lady of LaSalette in the predawn hours of Nov. 5, 1999, when he was awakened by what he thought was screaming.
It took a minute for his mind to clear and focus, but he soon realized the person was yelling, “Get out! Get out! Fire! Fire!”
Patenaude, or Father Pat, as he is known, said there were more than 20 people living in the house. Most were from the LaSalette order, but some were from other orders who had come to LaSalette in Attleboro for a sabbatical and rest.
All got out of the building unharmed, except one.
The Rev. Paul O’Brien of the Carmelite order was found dead in his bedroom.
He was a native of Portsmouth, England, who spent much of his career in Wales after studying philosophy and theology in Rome.
O’Brien was on a 10-week renewal sabbatical at LaSalette when he died just a week short of his 44th birthday.
A subsequent investigation determined the fire started in his room, probably from a dropped cigarette.
The 96-year-old stone provincial house was commonly called the Castle in Attleboro because of its imposing structure and towering presence on a hill at the shrine.
It was a city landmark that was left a total loss by the fire. What little remained of the building, which was valued at $22 million, had to be torn down.
“We lost a beautiful building up there on the hill,” Patenaude said, reflecting on the event that occurred 20 years ago on Nov. 5.
He added that the Castle projected strength and tradition — and suddenly it was gone.
“I thought that place was indestructible,” said Frank Dion, a former LaSalette maintenance worker. “I couldn’t believe it. The shrine hasn’t seemed the same anymore. You look up there on the hill and it’s gone.”
The Castle opened in 1903 and in its early years served as a sanitarium.
For a while it was owned and operated by John Harvey Kellogg of the famous Kellogg cereal family based in Battle Creek, Michigan.
He was considered a health guru at the time and wealthy people would come to him to heal spiritually and physically.
“Where tired people get rested and sick people get well,” was the motto of the sanitarium.
The missionaries of Our Lady of LaSalette bought it in 1942 and made the Castle its provincial headquarters and the dormitory of its priests.
Scott Jacques, who was a fire captain at the time, was one of the first on the scene when the calls started to come in about 4 a.m.
He knew it was going to be a big fire before he even arrived.
“You could see the flames from Park Street. You could smell it as soon as we got to Bliss Brothers,” he said, referring to the dairy that’s further up the road.
Upon arrival, he entered the burning building to look for anyone who might have failed to escape.
It struck him that he was feeling the heat of the fire, but not seeing flames. The blaze had apparently spread from O’Brien’s room to the attic.
Jacques started busting down bedroom doors to look for survivors.
He found O’Brien under ceiling debris that had collapsed on him. O’Brien was already dead.
Soon Churchill arrived and ordered Jacques out.
“It was getting too hot,” Churchill said.
But Jacques said he had two more bedrooms to check. Despite not wearing breathing gear at the time, Churchill waited for Jacques to make sure he got out safely.
They were unable to drag O’Brien’s body out immediately and firefighters had to return several hours later to retrieve it.
As the two men turned to leave, Churchill got a call from another officer. “Car 2 to Car 1, it’s coming out the ceiling.”
When Churchill and Jacques got outside they saw what Car 2 was reporting. Flames were bursting through every opening.
“It was shock and awe,” Jacques said. “It was a huge fire coming out both sides of the building. The gable ends were like flame throwers.
“That baby was cooking.”
From that moment on, the fire department went into a defensive mode, unable to attack the fire to save the building, he said.
Jacques, 64, a 39-year fire department veteran who retired as a deputy chief, said it was one of the biggest and most dangerous fires he faced.
Like virtually everyone else in Attleboro, Churchill was home asleep when the fire started.
That is, until he was awakened by the emergency scanner he kept by his bed.
He heard an unusually large number of engines being dispatched, so he knew something bad was happening.
He dressed quickly and made the short ride from his house to LaSalette. He immediately saw trouble.
Right away he was told that the hydrant on the LaSalette property was not working well and the lack of water pressure was hampering efforts to fight the fire.
He appointed a water officer who set up hoses down Park Street to draw water from other hydrants.
All Attleboro firefighters were called to duty and several surrounding communities sent help.
In all, about 100 firefighters would be called into service, including volunteers from some smaller towns.
“I said, ‘Call a general alarm. We’re going to be here a while,’” Churchill said.
The retired chief said crews from towns including Rehoboth set up a pumper truck to draft water from a man-made pond that is surrounded by a giant set of rosary beads on the site.
Because of the layout of the building, fire trucks could not get behind the Castle so firefighters could not attack from all sides.
“Our biggest problem was getting water,” Churchill said.
Also, he said, the building had some fire alarms but no sprinklers and no alarm connected to the fire station.
One person in the building said he heard a fire alarm faintly, but didn’t get out of bed immediately because he thought it was a radio, Churchill said.
Churchill said O’Brien was one of four people to die in fires in Attleboro that year, the second most in the state after Worcester, which lost six firefighters in a Dec. 3 blaze.
His investigation determine the fire started in O’Brien’s room and he believes it spread to the attic through vents. O’Brien’s cigarette was the only “heat source” he could find, so he believes that started it.
“His bed was the point of origin. That I was certain of,” Churchill said.
LaSalette Shrine had been a big part of Maria and Frank Dion’s life.
That’s where they first met before eventually getting married. She was a volunteer at LaSalette for 30 years and he was a maintenance worker there for 12.
They heard about the fire later that morning and headed over to the shrine to see what had happened.
“We were shocked. It was very sad, very sad,” she said. “It was like a second family for me.”
Despite losing the landmark Castle, LaSalette has continued to thrive.
Even before the fire, it was planning on changes. A new church project had been launched, its modernistic design in a stark contrast to the Castle.
The church is a thriving center of Catholic life with 10 masses per week and daily confessions.
The grounds have a cafeteria and many events such as retreats and spiritual renewal programs are held on the sprawling grounds.
It is a center of community activity with frequent festivals and gatherings, including an annual Native American powwow. It is used every election as a polling place.
And of course, LaSalette is synonymous with Christmas lights. It boasts having the largest display of religious Christmas lights in the country and it attracts thousands of visitors every winter.
On the quiet side, a nature trail has been created behind the property where people love to walk and contemplate.
The shrine’s website welcomes all types of visitors, stating:
“Our doors and grounds are open to all who need a place to quiet down, relax and find the strength to begin again.”
