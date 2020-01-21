ATTLEBORO -- A frozen body believed to be of a missing 44-year-old city woman was found Tuesday night.
The body was found not far from Janessa Isaacs's Thirteenth Street apartment she was last seen leaving Monday.
A Mary Street neighbor reportedly found the body while taking out trash.
Medical examiners later took the woman's body away.
Police, who had asked for the public's help in the search for Isaacs, called off that missing person bulletin later Tuesday night but weren't confirming any connection with the found body.
Police had said the person who reported her missing was concerned about her well-being.
She was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt and blue sweatpants. She is also believed to have ties to the Walpole area, according to police.
Temperatures Monday and Tuesday had dipped into the teens and never reached 30 degrees, Attleboro Water Department records show.
