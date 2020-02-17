NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A fuel spill discovered in the Ten Mile River has been contained and is not a threat to the public water supply, the fire chief said Monday.
The spill was discovered Sunday night and the state Department of Environmental Protection and local officials are investigating in an attempt to determine the source of the leak, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
"It's either home heating oil or diesel. Right now we're leaning toward home heating oil," Coleman said.
It is unknown how much fuel spilled into the river and it has been contained with absorbent booms placed near North Washington and Park streets, Route 1 and Elm Street and Route 1 at Chestnut Street, he said.
There is also fuel inside storm drains in the area that go into the river, Coleman said.
A hazardous materials cleaning company contracted by the state also responded.
The fire department responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about an odor in the North Washington Street and Park Street area and discovered the fuel slick on the river, Coleman said.
Firefighters worked in conjunction with state agencies and an emergency response team to control and contain the spill, the fire chief said.
Officials went door to door talking to residents in the area Sunday night.
In addition, Coleman said, residents were notified by reverse 911 and town officials sent out notification on social media.
Coleman said it is possible the source is a heating oil tank that is leaking in the basement of a home and that the residents are away.
Anyone who has any information is urged to call the fire department at 508-695-1515.
