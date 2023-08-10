Mass state police cruiser
ATTLEBORO — Police issued a plea Thursday for information about a fugitive with ties to the city who is wanted on child rape charges and is on the state’s Most Wanted list.

Mariano Pereyra Jr., 65, whose last known address was in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston, has been a fugitive since he removed his GPS monitoring bracelet on March 24, 2013, according to state police.

