ATTLEBORO — Police issued a plea Thursday for information about a fugitive with ties to the city who is wanted on child rape charges and is on the state’s Most Wanted list.
Mariano Pereyra Jr., 65, whose last known address was in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston, has been a fugitive since he removed his GPS monitoring bracelet on March 24, 2013, according to state police.
He is wanted on two warrants issued out of Dedham District Court and Dedham Superior Court related to an investigation by the Wellesley Police Department.
Pereyra is alleged to have committed multiple sexual assaults on a child younger than 14 over an extended period of time.
“He is aware he is being sought and is actively avoiding law enforcement,” state police said.
He was released from Dedham House of Corrections on $7,500 cash bail back in December 2012. Pereyra’s passport was surrendered and he was placed on GPS monitoring.
Pereyra was indicted in early March of 2013 on 15 counts including charges of aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child and statutory rape of a child.
Before he fled, Pereyra met with his lawyer on March 22, 2013 and was informed he had been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury. He removed his GPS monitoring bracelet two days later, according to state police.
Pereyra has a visible lump on his chest and has training as a massage therapist. In addition to Attleboro, state police say he has ties throughout Boston, Watertown, Wellesley and Pawtucket and in the Dominican Republic, where he is originally from.
Pereyra was last living with his brother in Jamaica Plain and still has family in the Dominican Republic.
He is one of five men on the Most Wanted list whom state police are seeking information about. The others are charged with murder, child rape and child pornography.
State police say Pereyra has a lengthy criminal record in Massachusetts, including convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, breaking and entering and receiving stolen property.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE or 1-800-527-8873.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.