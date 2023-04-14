Jesus Ismael Recinos garcia

Jesus Ismael Recinos Garcia in 1991.

ATTLEBORO -- A former Attleboro man apprehended in Guatemala on Dec. 14 after being on the state’s most wanted fugitives list has been extradited to Massachusetts for a 1991 Attleboro homicide, authorities said Friday.

Mario R. Garcia, 51, will be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court on a murder charge related to the killing of Jesus Ismael Recinos-Garcia, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

