ATTLEBORO -- A former Attleboro man apprehended in Guatemala on Dec. 14 after being on the state’s most wanted fugitives list has been extradited to Massachusetts for a 1991 Attleboro homicide, authorities said Friday.
Mario R. Garcia, 51, will be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court on a murder charge related to the killing of Jesus Ismael Recinos-Garcia, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Garcia was 19 when he allegedly fatally stabbed Jesus Ismael Recinos-Garcia on Nov. 16, 1991 outside a house at Dean and Bank streets, according to authorities.
Attleboro police had obtained an arrest warrant but Garcia allegedly fled the area before he could be apprehended, according to authorities.
His apprehension was a joint effort of the Attleboro Police Department, the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force and International Investigations Division.
The U.S. State Department Diplomatic Security Services, the Policia Nacional Civil Guatemala and the U.S. Justice Department’s International Affairs also assisted.
Garcia is being held without bail at the Bristol County Jail pending his arraignment, according to a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.