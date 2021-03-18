ATTLEBORO -- A man wanted in an Attleboro murder 30 years ago is among five fugitives who have been added to the Most Wanted list by state police.
Mario R. Garcia is wanted for murder for a fatal stabbing on Nov. 16, 1991 at Dean and Bank streets.
Responding officers found an unconscious man suffering from stabwounds. He later died of his injuries at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Attleboro detectives and troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office subsequently identified Garcia as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Garcia immediately fled the area and has avoided apprehension since, according to state police.
Investigators at the time feared Garcia fled to his native Guatemala, but authorities say he also had ties to Connecticut, Georgia and Utah.
He would now be 49 years old and was described at the time of the killing as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He has used the aliases Mario Rivera, Rene Agusto Rivera, Mario Rene Garcia Rivera and Mario Robles, according to state police.
In addition to the arrest warrant for murder, he is also the subject of a separate arrest warrant for assault and battery for an unrelated incident in Attleboro.
The other fugitives are:
- Marvin Veiga Jr., who is wanted for murder and firearms offenses stemming from a fatal shooting of a man in Brockton on Oct. 13, 2020. He is considered armed and dangerous and has extensive ties to Boston.
- Alexander Keen Grant, wanted for an alleged 2012 sexual assault in Yarmouth. He allegedly gave alcohol to an underage victim and then committed the assault while the victim was intoxicated. He is charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over. He typically goes by his middle name and has ties throughout the United States, including in Vermont, Rhode Island, Kentucky and Arizona.
- Wesly Jordan Alcin, wanted for armed assault with intent to murder, home invasion and a firearms offense for allegedly shooting a man and woman in Salem on Jan. 24. The victims survived.
- Jeffrey Cancel-Munz, wanted for aggravated rape with serious bodily injury, kidnapping, and strangulation in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in May 2020 in Deerfield. He is a Level 3 Sex Offender with a lengthy criminal record, including prior convictions for indecent assault and battery and statutory rape. He has been the subject of 11 restraining orders in Massachusetts and has multiple convictions for violating the orders. He is a native of Puerto Rico, has ties throughout western Massachusetts and may be frequenting homeless shelters.
Anyone with information on any of the suspects is urged to immediately call MSP VFAS at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).
State Police Col. Christopher Mason said the suspects need to be apprehended to obtain justice for the victims and their families and to prevent new crimes from being committed.
“These men have taken the lives of others or have assaulted victims in ways that cause lasting physical or emotional damage, leaving holes in families and physical or emotional wounds that may never heal. They need to be brought to justice,” he said.
