ATTLEBORO — A federal administrative law judge has ruled employees at Fuller Hospital in South Attleboro were exposed to workplace violence without adequate protections, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday.
The federal labor violations took place in 2019, especially at times when hospital staffing was low, the judge concluded.
Fuller Hospital is a 102-bed behavioral health facility off May Street that provides acute inpatient hospitalization for adolescents and adults.
The private psychiatric hospital is known for caring for those with psychological and substance abuse disorders.
The ruling is against UHS of Delaware Inc. and UHS of Fuller Inc.
UHS of Delaware manages healthcare operations at facilities owned by its parent, Universal Health Services, which is one of the nation’s largest behavioral healthcare service providers and owns at least 330 facilities.
The ruling follows an inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, prompted by employee complaints, which found the hospital’s lack of safeguards subjected staff to workplace violence.
Incidents included Fuller workers being kicked, punched, slapped, bitten and having their hair ripped out. Certain staff members also suffered repeated concussions. Over 500 incidents of aggression occurred at Fuller Hospital during a seven-month period, the Labor Department said.
OSHA cited UHS-DE and UHS-Fuller for exposing employees to workplace violence hazards in December 2019. The companies contested the citation before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
In July and August 2022, the Boston Regional Solicitor’s Office tried the case over two weeks.
Employees testified to injuries they suffered, unsafe working conditions, and inadequate training and staffing.
Review Commission Administrative Law Judge Carol A. Baumerich on Jan. 20 affirmed OSHA’s citation and found the companies operated Fuller Hospital as a single employer. The judge also determined OSHA’s proposed abatement measures were feasible and they would reduce the hazard of workplace violence.
The abatement measures included:
- Ensuring that units are adequately staffed to handle behavioral health emergencies.
- Providing employees with personal panic alarms.
- Adequately training new employees.
- Conducting post-incident debriefings and investigations.
- And providing trained security personnel on all three shifts.
Judge Baumerich also sanctioned both companies for destroying surveillance videos showing workplace violence and sanctioned UHS-DE for failing to comply with its discovery obligations and ordered the companies to pay the department $20,175 in attorneys’ fees.
The companies have appealed the trial decision to the full Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
A request for comment to a law firm representing Fuller Hospital was not returned Tuesday.
“Like any other employer, industry leaders like UHS of Delaware Inc. must comply with the law. When employers do not adequately protect their workers from workplace violence, the U.S. Department of Labor will use all legal tools at our disposal to make them do so,” Regional Solicitor of Labor Maia Fisher in Boston said. “When companies attempt to avoid liability by destroying evidence or keeping it from the department — as they did in this case — we will hold them accountable.”
The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts previously ordered UHS-Fuller and UHS-DE to pay the Labor Department $30,515 in attorneys’ fees after they failed to comply with an OSHA-issued subpoena for the surveillance videos in the case.
“Each year, about two million American workers fall victim to workplace violence, which continues to be a growing concern for employers and employees nationwide,” OSHA’s Boston Regional Administrator Galen Blanton said.