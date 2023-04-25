Fuller Hospital Exterior
Fuller Hospital on May Street in South Attleboro Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

ATTLEBORO — A federal administrative law judge has ruled employees at Fuller Hospital in South Attleboro were exposed to workplace violence without adequate protections, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday.

The federal labor violations took place in 2019, especially at times when hospital staffing was low, the judge concluded.