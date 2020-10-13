ATTLEBORO -- The healthcare giant that operates Fuller Hospital says it has mostly recovered from a cyber attack that forced the shutdown of its computer networks.
Universal Health Services says its IT network has been restored at its corporate offices and its acute care hospitals in the wake of the Sept. 27 attack.
"The wide area networks at the majority of our behavioral health facilities are back online as well, with the remaining to follow shortly," the company said in a statement Monday.
Fuller, a 103-bed private facility, cares for patients with psychological and substance abuse disorders. It's one of nearly 400 medical facilities run by Universal, one of the largest health care companies in the United States.
The company said it experienced a "cyber attack caused by malware" early on Sept. 27, a Sunday, at which time it disconnected all systems and shut down its network to prevent further propagation.
"While the Network was offline, patient care was delivered safely and effectively at our facilities across the country using established back-up processes, including offline documentation methods," the company said.
The company has maintained that no patient or employee data was compromised by the attack.
At the time, company spokeswoman Jane Crawford would not say specifically how the attack affected Fuller, except that all the company’s operations in the United States had been impacted. Some hospitals had to resort to filing patient information with pen and paper, news media reports said.
At the time, cybersecurity experts described the assault as a “suspected ransomware attack,” affirming reporting on the social media site Reddit by people identifying themselves as UHS employees.
The company’s hospitals in the United Kingdom were not affected by the attack.
