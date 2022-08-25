FOXBORO — While the MBTA’s closing of its Orange Line is getting plenty of publicity, the troubled transportation agency has also announced it is returning a fuller version of weekday commuter rail service to its station at Gillette Stadium next month.
A major draw will be free parking at the 500-space parking lot next to the stadium, the T said Wednesday.
“Reopening the commuter rail service at Foxboro Station is a major step forward in sustaining the economic health of this region,” Foxboro Town Manager Bill Keegan said.
Beginning Sept. 12, 11 trains will leave Foxboro bound for Boston’s South Station, the first at 5:19 a.m.
There will be 10 return trips daily, most during peak rush hour times and the latest leaving South Station at 9:10 p.m. and arriving at Gillette at 9:59.
It’s the second time officials have tried a pilot program aimed at bringing commuter rail service to Gillette’s platform, which formerly had been used mainly to transport football or concert fans.
A year-long, weekday pilot program to gauge interest in the service was launched in October 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic severely reducing ridership and revenue throughout the MBTA, the program was halted in early November 2020.
Limited weekday service only restarted in late May with just four trains a day making the run, the earliest leaving Foxboro at 10:23 a.m.
When it was launched in October 2018, with 10 trains inbound and 10 outbound each weekday, the program was envisioned as a way to ease overcrowding at area stations — especially Sharon and Mansfield — reduce congestion on highways, and connect riders to the growing job and retail center at Patriot Place.
Despite support from town selectmen and some area legislators, others, such as state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, pointed to costs and low ridership.
But MBTA officials wanted to give the program another try — especially with COVID-19 impacting ridership.
The Kraft Group, which owns the stadium, Patriot Place and the New England Patriots, had long advocated for the train stop and agreed to subsidize a portion of the pilot program’s operating costs.
As part of the service return, commuters will be able to park for free at Foxboro Station, saving over $80 per month.
The station offers more than 500 parking spaces designated in Lot 4C, along with 24-hour onsite security. Parking at most MBTA lots costs from $2 to $9 per day.
“We’re thrilled to welcome commuters back to Foxboro Station this fall,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place. “We greatly appreciate the partnership of the MBTA, MassDOT and Town of Foxboro as we work to relaunch this weekday commuter service in a way that inspires economic development and is beneficial to the community and commuters alike.”
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak added: “We appreciate the collaboration with the Kraft Group, including in offering free parking at the station for the duration of the pilot. We continue to be committed to improving public transit across all of the communities we serve, and we look forward to analyzing the pilot’s data upon completion of the pilot.”
