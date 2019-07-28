Jeff Parker was a 2003 graduate of Foxboro High School, a New England wrestling champion and an all-league football player.
He went on to wrestle at the University at Buffalo and, after college, began working for The Kraft Group at Gillette. In July of 2009, Parker was diagnosed with melanoma and began fighting the disease with the same resolve he had toward any other obstacle that presented itself.
But after 10 months of treatment, he lost his fight against cancer on May 22, 2010.
He was 25.
Shortly after his passing, the Jeff Parker Charitable Fund was founded.
Now it is starting to donate dispensers that will provide free sunscreen in places like public pools, parks and golf courses. The first donations are being made to the Foxboro Recreation Department and Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton.
Recreation Department Director Debbie Giardino said Parker was a good friend of hers and her family’s.
“My daughter, Rosemary Giardino Marvin, went to school with Jeff,” she said. “His death affected all of us as it did the whole community in a very hard way. But now it’s all coming around and it’s all going to be positive in his memory with the sunscreen dispensers.”
Parker’s mother, Roberta Parker, said Jeff had a big personality.
“He was very driven, loved to have fun, thoughtful, strong, hardworking, infectious smile with beautiful blue eyes, polite, very focused on his career, loved the sport of wrestling, a leader among his peers, and always willing to give back to his community,” she said. “He never complained the entire time he battled melanoma.”
His father, Walter Parker III, passed away in April 2018.
When the Parker family went to plan Jeff’s wake and funeral, they were asked if they wanted to start a scholarship fund in his name, and decided that would be appropriate.
“The checks we received for the scholarship fund were more than we ever expected,” Roberta said. “We also received contributions from the University at Buffalo from a couple of Take Down Cancer events at the school, and The Kraft Group also held an event at Showcase Live.
“Because of the funds we received, we decided to reach out to his friends to see if they had interest in putting together a foundation. They all wanted to be involved so I looked into setting up a (non-profit) organization.”
Roberta said the family set up the fund to not only to honor her son but also to help people diagnosed with melanoma and their families.
She said her family was very fortunate to have excellent health insurance that covered almost all her son’s medical needs, and her employer allowed her to take any time she needed to go with Jeff to appointments and spend time with him.
“Most families are not that fortunate and the financial impact can be devastating,” she said. “It was important to Jeff to wrestle in college at a Division I level. He made many sacrifices in order to wrestle and do well scholastically. It is the reason we give scholarships to student-athletes every year.
“One is at Foxboro High School ... and we fund scholarships for wrestlers at Franklin High School, where Jeff was an assistant wrestling coach when he was diagnosed and passed away.”
Roberta serves as the president of the charitable fund and is on the board of directors.
“I envision putting all of my efforts to organizing more events and raising more money to continue our mission of assisting families financially while dealing with a cancer diagnosis, providing funds to Dana Farber Cancer Institute for melanoma research, providing scholarships to student-athletes, and providing awareness of melanoma and skin cancer,” she said.
“I saw how melanoma affected my family and hope that because of the Jeff Parker Charitable Fund, we can prevent a family from going through the same ordeal,” Roberta said.
“I know several people that have been diagnosed with cancer and it’s never pleasant for anyone or their families,” she continued. “Prevention is key. Please make sure you go for yearly skin checks and always use sunscreen.”
Craig Carew, 31, of Foxboro is the fund’s treasurer. He graduated Foxboro High in 2006 and was Jeff’s friend from childhood.
“Jeff was the type of kid that would be there when you needed him. He was always smiling and laughing, just a good friend,” Carew said.
Lisa Rapoza, who grew up in Foxboro but now resides in Attleboro, reached out to the fund last January for her 70-year-old mother, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer right before Christmas.
“When I contacted the Jeff Parker Fund, they were very eager to help,” she said. “Paying certain bills for a few months certainly eased the burden so we could focus on treatments for our mom. We are eternally grateful to this wonderful organization in memory of an amazing guy I had the honor to know — Jeff.”
The fund is putting on a golf tournament fundraiser Aug. 2 at Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton. They are asking people to sign up to play, donate a raffle basket or make a donation to the fund.
