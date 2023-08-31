Ricketts family

From left, Randall Ricketts and his family, Sebastian, Charlotte, Benjamin and wife Daniela.

 GOFUNDME

FOXBORO — Friends, family and the local community have joined together in support of the family of Randall Ricketts, a local husband and father killed in a car crash earlier this week.

A GoFundMe page set up Wednesday for the family had raised almost $50,000 by Thursday afternoon. The fund will go toward educational and other expenses the family will incur, according to organizers.

