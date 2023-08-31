FOXBORO — Friends, family and the local community have joined together in support of the family of Randall Ricketts, a local husband and father killed in a car crash earlier this week.
A GoFundMe page set up Wednesday for the family had raised almost $50,000 by Thursday afternoon. The fund will go toward educational and other expenses the family will incur, according to organizers.
Ricketts, 58, of Twilight Drive, died Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with an SUV on Interstate 95 North in North Attleboro.
The SUV had crossed the median from the southbound side of the highway after it was allegedly struck by a hit-and-run driver and went out of control before colliding with Ricketts’ car, according to state police.
A suspect has been arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after causing injury and death. Joseph Pompei, 50, of Cranston, was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. His lawyer says he denies any involvement in the crash.
Ricketts moved to Foxboro from Tennessee 17 years ago and had a wife, Daniela, two sons, Benjamin and Sebastian, and a daughter, Charlotte.
He was the regional emergency manager at the Veterans Administration Office of Emergency Management, according to his Linkedin profile.
“Family, friends, and the Foxboro community are mourning the sudden tragic loss of Randall Ricketts. Daniela, Sebastian, Benjamin, and Charlotte need our unconditional support in navigating through this immensely difficult time,” the organizers wrote.
The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old Providence man, was critically injured. Two passengers, a 29-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son were also hurt and were hospitalized in stable condition.
State police, who are investigating the crash, have provided no other updates on the conditions of the victims.
