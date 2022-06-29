FOXBORO — Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the Community Garden/Farm Stand Wednesday afternoon to promote a senior housing project that is planned across the street there.
The proposed complex, slated for Walnut Street and Route 140, would consist of 200 units to address a dire shortage of affordable senior housing in town.
Polito highlighted Gov. Charlie Baker and her administration’s FORWARD legislation, which includes investments to improve key areas of Foxboro’s infrastructure, including on Walnut Street to move the senior housing project along.
The lieutenant governor and others advocated for the FORWARD bill, which stands for “Future Opportunities for Resiliency, Workforce, and Revitalized Downtowns” and was filed by Baker in April.
The $3.5 billion economic development bill proposes investments in all 351 communities in Massachusetts with $2.267 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and $1.256 billion in capital spending authorizations.
Some $4.59 million in MassWorks funding has been proposed for the Walnut Street traffic signal and sewer projects to aid the senior housing that will be overseen by the Foxboro Housing Authority.
The traffic signal would be located at the intersection of Commercial and Walnut streets to address safety concerns, and about 3,100 feet of sewer line would be installed to service the 16-acre parcel owned by the Foxboro Housing Authority for the senior housing.
“This was a great opportunity for the town to meet directly with representatives of the Baker/Polito Administration to advocate for funding that would help the town build important traffic improvements to the Walnut Street/Commercial Street intersection,” Town Manager Bill Keegan said. “The funds would also allow the town to connect that street to sewer so that homes and businesses located along Walnut could directly benefit while also allowing the Foxboro Housing Authority to build a highly needed senior housing project.
“We now need to lobby support at the state legislative level to get this funding approved,” Keegan said. “While we know that we have the support of our local delegation, Senator Paul Feeney and Representative F. Jay Barrows, we need to reach beyond their positions to help convince senators and representatives that this is a wise use of these funds. A lot has been done to date on this project so the money, if approved could be put to work right away.”
Polito focused on several areas the bill’s funding is earmarked for.
“We have the unique opportunity to ensure the Commonwealth continues its momentum to make advancements in economic development, clean energy and environmental initiatives,” Polito said. “Without committing these federal ARPA dollars now, Massachusetts risks losing the funds that will greatly increase the quality of life of many residents for years to come.”
Polito was joined by Housing and Economic Development Undersecretary Ashley Stolba, Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Undersecretary Gary Moran, area legislators, business representatives and senior housing project representatives.
Local government representatives also included town Land Use and Economic Development Director Paige Duncan, and selectmen vice chair Stephanie McGowan. Greg Spier, chair of the housing authority and fellow members also attended as did Lorraine Brue, chair of the Economic Development Committee.
The speakers also spotlighted previous investments from the state to Foxboro.
This event was the 11th in a series of events across Massachusetts in June to promote the FORWARD bill.
The local housing authority wait list shows the significant need for housing. The list consists of 1,580 elderly and 2,049 non-elderly disabled, including 177 Foxboro residents.
The numbers regularly change as people submit applications, town officials say.