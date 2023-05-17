ATTLEBORO — Funding for the fireworks planned for Labor Day weekend has hit a snag.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone asked the city council on Tuesday to approve a purchase order using some of the money in the Special Events-Professional Services account, but council Finance Chairman Richard Conti adamantly opposed the request.
DeSimone submitted the request so that a contract with Atlas Pyrovision out of Jaffrey, N. H. could be signed as soon as possible to reserve the date.
The cost is expected to be about $44,000.
In addition, City Auditor Deb Gould said the mayor made the request because money appropriated in one fiscal year cannot be used in the next fiscal year without council approval.
In the meantime, Conti said there’s not enough money in the account to pay for the display and it’s not a certainty the city can raise the amount of cash needed.
In addition he does not want the fireworks to become taxpayer funded.
Currently there is $31,164 in the city’s Special Events-Professional Services account.
“There is not sufficient money to fund the fireworks,” he said. “And we do not know that residents and businesses will donate $44,000. I do not want the fireworks to become taxpayer dollars. We always planned ahead. We always raised money in the prior year. Just say no.”
The fireworks has in previous years been funded through donations.
Usually, money was raised in one year to pay for the fireworks in the next year, so that the city was always one year ahead and could sign contracts as early as January for the annual 4th of July show.
Putting on the display last year cost $55,361.
The fireworks and associated expenses cost $33,361, which was raised through donations.
The display cost $22,000.
Other expenses submitted by other departments included fire details, $4,500, recreation, $1,381; public works, $1,700; Pleasant Printing, $1,200; DJ, $400 and Porta-Johns, $2,180.
Police details were paid from the Special Events-Professional Services account and cost $22,000, which was taxpayer money.
Council President Jay DiLisio suggested that the council get some answers to their questions before a vote is taken and Conti agreed to delay the measure.
The next possible vote would be in two weeks.
Councilor Peter Blais said he agreed with Conti in principle, but argued that fireworks are good for the city.
“I would hope that residents and businesses will finance this,” he said.
Councilor Laura Dolan also agreed with Conti.
“I don’t think this is a good practice,” she said.
But she also said it’s a popular show.
“I know the citizens want it,” she said.
Council Vice President Todd Kobus said he is not “comfortable” voting for the measure.
He said he needs to hear about other city needs first, such as the school department budget.
“We have to vote responsibly,” he said.
On Wednesday, DeSimone said she “appreciates (Conti’s) position.”
“It’s a fair point,” she said.
And she’s heard from constituents who support the fireworks and those that don’t.
She said she was hoping to delay a “conversation” with the council about how the fireworks should be funded in the future until after the September show.
“Do we want to fund these with taxpayer dollars?” she asked. “That was a conversation I wanted to have after.”
“I think community events are important,” DeSimone said. “We’ll figure it out moving forward.”
In the meantime, requests for donations have been distributed to city residents and businesses in their water bills.
There will be five mailings and the last will go out on Aug. 3.
Checks made payable to Attleboro Fireworks Fund can be mailed to Fireworks Fund, 77 Park St., Attleboro, Ma. 02703.
Cash donations can be dropped off in collection bins at City Hall (which have yet to be put out).
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.