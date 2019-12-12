Funding to help New Hope build a new shelter for women was included in the final version of a last-minute supplemental budget approved Wednesday by the Legislature.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said the $195,000 for land on which to build the shelter survived a conference committee process and was approved with the rest of the supplemental budget.
The budget was passed after significant delays that legislative leaders never publicly explained.
“I’m ecstatic that the funding to help New Hope purchase land for an emergency shelter has been passed by the House and Senate and I’m grateful that our bipartisan team of Attleboro area legislators advocated for its passage,” Feeney said.
New Hope still needs to raise money for the rest of the shelter project.
The $541 million supplemental budget balances accounts from the previous fiscal year, paying leftover bills while adding new spending, such as $32 million for the MBTA.
The money comes from a $1.2 billion surplus from last fiscal year. More than half of that, $587 million, will go into a stabilization fund.
State Comptroller Andrew Maylor had threatened to put the entire $1 billion into a reserve account if the Legislature did not act Wednesday on the long-delayed bill.
He said action was needed to close the books of fiscal year 2019, which ended July 1.
