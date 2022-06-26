NORTH ATTLEBORO — Neighbors who’ve expressed concerns about a proposed 300-unit development off Kelley Boulevard may have one less thing to worry about.
A bill authorizing the state to borrow money for transportation and climate infrastructure which includes $5 million for improvements to the intersection of Kelley (Route 152) and Messenger Street (Route 106) won approval in the state House of Representatives last week and now goes to the Senate.
“We heard about these issues; we listened to these issues, and now we’ve acted on these issues,” state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, said in a video posted to his Facebook page Friday. Scanlon and Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, whose district includes Plainville, filed the amendment to the transportation bond bill.
Developers Marcus Partners of Boston has proposed the development at the Stix Fun Center and have done their own traffic analysis of issues with the intersection of Route 106, which is just over the town line in Plainville.
The one- two- and three-bedroom apartments would include affordable units under the state’s 40R law — so-called smart zoning. The land was formerly an airport and now hosts the driving range and play area.
A 40R district encourages housing with a focus on mixed land use, preservation of open space and accessibility to transportation. North Attleboro would qualify for the accessibility criterion thanks to its proximity to MBTA commuter rail stations in Attleboro and Mansfield.
Residents have complained on social media and at a recent public hearing that traffic in the area — which already includes several strip malls and fast food restaurants along with a Sturdy Memorial Hospital urgent care facility — is already unmanageable, particularly at peak hours. The addition of hundreds of new commuters would only worsen the problem, some say.
Traffic has not been the sole concern. Residents have also questioned the development’s impact on schools and other town services, including fire and police.
In his statement, Scanlon said that “a regional infrastructure solution that will remediate the Route 152/Kelley Boulevard area’s unsafe road conditions plagued by crashes and traffic. The Towns are committed to improving the Route 152 and Route 106 intersection to unlock new housing and economic development.”
The town is scheduled to hold additional hearings on the project later this summer. Town Manager Michael Borg has said a vote on final approval could come in October.
Scanlon also announced the House version of a general government infrastructure bond bill includes his additions of authorization for $125,000 for ADA compliant accessibility upgrades to the Mason Field House as well as $150,000 for the construction of a playground at Amvet Boulevard Elementary School in North Attleboro, a project for which parents have been fundraising since the beginning of the year.
That bill now goes to a conference committee, Scanlon noted.
Scanlon said he’ll be pushing to see those bills through the next administration.