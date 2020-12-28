NORTON — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a well-known local family displaced by a fire the day before Christmas.
Dale Bishop, the owner of Dale Bishop’s Pig Pickin catering service, and his family will be out of their home on Cottage Street for extended period of time, Linda Johansson, the fund organizer, said on the GoFundMe page.
Since the fund was created three days ago, more than 200 donors have raised $22,340 for the family.
Three generations of Bishop’s family were living in the sprawling house when the two-alarm blaze broke out about 1 p.m. Dec. 24.
Two cats perished in the fire and a dog escaped but no occupants or firefighters were injured. The Red Cross responded to help the family.
The fire caused about $100,000 damage to the two-story house, according to a preliminary estimate from a fire official. It was mostly confined to an addition containing a bedroom and a living room area, and there was heat and smoke damage to other areas of the home.
Although firefighters saved some Christmas presents while battling the blaze, Norton and Mansfield firefighters obtained presents from local retailers, wrapped them and gave them to the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by local firefighters and the state fire marshal’s office, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Robbins said Monday, but is not considered suspicious.
The money raised will help pay for temporary housing for the family and other losses due to the fire, Johansson said.
For more information go to gofundme.com/bishop-family-fire-fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.