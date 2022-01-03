REHOBTOH -- A GoFundMe account has been started to help pay the medical bills of local family members severely burned in a New Year’s Eve cooking mishap.
The fundraiser for the family of Joseph and Lilia Amaral has raised over $38,000 since it was created Sunday.
Three members of the family were hospitalized in the burn unit at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence following a cooking explosion at their Rocky Hill Road home.
The accident happened shortly before 8 p.m.
Two family members suffered severe injuries, one with burns to 30% of their body and the other with 40% to their body, according to the posting.
The third was less severely burned.
“We would love to help this loving family in their time of need with their medical expenses, as they will be in the hospital recovering from this sad situation for some time,” Leah Campbell, organizer of the fundraiser wrote.
The link to donate is: gofundme.com/f/family-injured-during-a-flash-fire-on-new-years
