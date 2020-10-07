FOXBORO — An elderly man seriously injured in a head-on collision with a car allegedly carrying shoplifters trying to elude police is recovering, but his pet dog had to be euthanized, the victim’s lawyer said Wednesday.
Edward Fitzpatrick, 74, a self-employed plumber who lives in Walpole, suffered multiple leg fractures and a ruptured aorta in the crash Sunday and remains in Tufts Medical Center in Boston, his lawyer, Mike Santo of Bellmore, N.Y., said.
His 7-year-old Australian shepherd Cate was paralyzed by injuries suffered in the North Street crash, Santo said, adding that Fitzpatrick has had Cate since she was a puppy.
Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me account has been created to pay for Cate’s veterinary bills and help pay for Fitzpatrick’s medical bills, which are expected to exceed his insurance. Fitzpatrick is facing the likelihood of more surgery, Santo said.
“I have a lot of empathy for Ed. It’s devastating for him,” Santo said, adding that Fitzpatrick will be out of work while recuperating from his injuries.
“He’s a hard worker. He doesn’t deserve this,” Santo said.
Police say Fitzgerald’s truck was struck head-on by a car driven by a New York City man who was allegedly speeding after a shoplifting incident at CVS at Patriot Place on Route 1. A police officer spotted the vehicle and made a U-turn in an attempt to stop the car but lost sight of it, officials said.
The Go Fund Me page was created by a family friend, Melissa Salzberg, the owner of Village Groomer & Pet Supply in Walpole.
Cate was taken to the VCA South Shore Animal Hospital in Weymouth for neurological tests and later euthanized there, Santo said.
In a post before the dog was put down, Salzberg said Cate meant the world to Fitzpatrick.
“She is by his side every day. The joy that she brings him is beyond description. When he speaks of her, he breaks into an Irish accent, and calls her his lass,” Salzberg said.
Since it was created Tuesday, the Go Fund Me account has raised over $12,000.
The website is: gofundme.com/f/cate-fitzpatrick-medical-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1ut5Cm_I7v42VZxjOZBHUUI9aD8SMZFYAK04qs0TaC52gynCQ9QdF-0wA
Meanwhile, investigators now believe the driver of the car and his passenger were involved in not only the CVS shoplifting but numerous other retail pharmacy thefts all over New England and up and down the East Coast, officials said.
They were allegedly targeting expensive, over-the-counter, name-brand medications as well as fragrances and personal health items, according to a press release.
A search warrant executed on the suspects’ vehicle yielded over 311 items valued at over $9,500 as well as tools and items commonly used by retail theft rings, according to police.
Additionally, the diagnostic systems and an inspection of the car have revealed preliminary information showing an extremely high rate of speed just prior to the crash. The exact speed cannot be released yet as the reconstruction of the accident has not been completed, according to police.
The driver of the car, Arnold W. Ludd, 47, of New York City, was seriously injured and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. His arraignment was postponed to Friday because of his medical condition, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
In addition to driving to endanger, driving without a license, conspiracy and shoplifting, police have added charges including organized retail crime, unlawful possession of a theft-shielding device, unlawful possession of a theft detection activator and receiving stolen propetry.
Charges have been also been filed against his passenger, Heather Schrembs, 36, of Hagerstown, Md. They include shoplifting, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a theft-shielding device, unlawful possession of a theft detection activator and receiving stolen property.
She was also injured in the crash and was taken to Boston Medical Center.
