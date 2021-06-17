ATTLEBORO — A fundraiser has been established to help the family of a 51-year-old city man who died after a single-car crash June 6 on Wilmarth Street.
The victim, Nathaniel O’Brien, 51, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital shortly after the 5:30 p.m. crash near Thayer Farm Road, authorities said.
O’Brien , the assistant director for Crothall Healthcare at Carney Hospital, left behind a wife, Laura, and four sons.
A GoFundMe page created last week has raised over $7,000 for his family.
O’Brien, the lone occupant of the car, veered off Wilmarth Street at a sharp curve then struck a guardrail and a tree, according to police.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Attleboro detectives and state police assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The link to the GoFundMe page is gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-nathaniel-obrien?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.