NORTH ATTLEBORO — A fundraiser is being held Friday to help the family of a local teenager who is battling cancer for a second time.
Leo Larocque, 14, is again fighting Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.
The fundraiser is taking place from 2 to 5 p.m. at New World Realty at 178 Park St.
There will be a bake sale, raffles of baskets from local businesses, and lemonade; all proceeds will benefit Leo and his family.
A Palagis Bros. Ice Cream truck will be on site for part of the event and will be donating a portion of the sales.
The slogan “Leo Strong” has been at the forefront of friends and family rallying around Leo and a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help.
In 2018, just before his ninth birthday, Leo was diagnosed with the cancer. He underwent 14 rounds of high-dose chemotherapy and his lower left leg had to be amputated, but he continued to play junior football.
The eighth-grade honors student remained cancer free for 4 1/2 years until the family learned in early January the cancer had returned, and Leo had to undergo chemo again.
He had surgery in May at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
“Leo’s surgery went wonderfully,” mother Heather Ripley commented on the GoFundMe page. “We are greatly relieved that this initial step in the right direction has been taken. Our #LeoStrong family means so much to us, and your support is instrumental in overcoming each obstacle we face.”
Leo’s aunt, Tayla Ripley, is helping to organize the GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Heather Ripley.
To date, 317 donors have given $23,220 toward a $50,000 goal.
