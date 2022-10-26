NORTH ATTLEBORO — A group of residents are banding together for a fundraising effort to help a longtime town employee and public official facing a serious medical issue.
They will put on the Giving From the Heart fundraiser next month for former town Councilor JoAnn Cathcart, according to a letter from Downtown Associates of North Attleboro, a merchants group.
Cathcart, 73, suffered a spinal injury in a fall while on vacation in July, according to the letter, and “needs intensive therapy, nursing care, and physical accommodations.”
Cathart resigned from the council in August following her accident. At the time, neither she nor town officials disclosed a reason for her stepping down.
Monday night, Council President Justin Pare brought up the DANA letter at the council’s regular meeting.
“We should all try to support her,” Pare said.
The Nov. 19 fundraiser runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bristol Lodge, 45 South Washington St. It will feature hors d’oeuvres, music, a 50/50 raffle and other events. Tickets are $60 and all proceeds will go help defray the costs Cathart is facing, the letter says.
Checks to DANA can be made out with “Donation for JoAnn” on the memo line. All donations, whether for attending the event or not, can be sent to DANA, PO 407, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Cathcart was elected to the first town council in 2019 when North Attleboro changed its form of government from representative town meeting and board of selectmen to the council-town manager system.
Prior to that, she had been, among other things, an RTM member, chair of the finance committee, chair of the personnel board, interim veterans agent, interim head of the building department, assistant to the assistant town administrator and interim administrator. She also chaired the council’s finance subcommittee.
She took on the interim administrator post while selectmen looked for a permanent replacement after Town Administrator Mark Fisher retired in 2015.
“For over 35 years, JoAnn Cathcart has given her time, her knowledge, and her considerable effort to the Town of North Attleborough and its residents. It is time now for us to give back to her,” the DANA letter said.
Members of the group include former state representative Betty Poirier, Recreation Director Steve Carvalho, Economic Development Director Lyle Pirnie, planning board Chair Marie Clarner and Maureen Merigold, DANA president.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews