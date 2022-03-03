ATTLEBORO -- A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Melody Drive family displaced by a devastating fire at their home Tuesday.
The home at 125 Melody Drive is owned by Claudia Binns, who lived in a newly-made in-law apartment at the rear of the home. Her granddaughter Lacey and her two daughters also lived at the house.
The fire was caused by cooking oil which ignited on the stove, according to fire officials.
No one was injured in the fire but two of the family’s three cats perished in the blaze.
Claudia Binns is a longtime Attleboro resident, known as “Nana to everyone,” according to Nathan Pickering, who set up the page.
The structural damage is extensive, according to fire officials and Pickering.
“Many essentials and sentimental items were lost as well,” Pickering wrote.
Claudia Binns “is always first in line to lend a helping hand and care for those around her. Now in her time of need, we as a community have the opportunity to lift up Claudia and her family,” Pickering said.
The link to donate is: gofundme.com/f/claudia-binns-nana-house-fire-relief-fund?