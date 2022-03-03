ATTLEBORO — A GoFundMe account has been set up for a family that was displaced and lost two pet cats after fire swept through their Melody Drive home Tuesday.
The house at 125 Melody Drive is owned by Claudia Binns, who lived in a new in-law apartment at the rear of the house. Her granddaughter Lacey and her two daughters also lived at the house.
The fire was caused by cooking oil that ignited on the stove, fire officials said.
No one was injured in the blaze but two of the family’s three cats perished.
Claudia Binns is a longtime Attleboro resident, known as “Nana to everyone,” according to Nathan Pickering, who set up the page.
The fire caused extensive structural damage and “many essentials and sentimental items were lost as well,” Pickering said on the GoFundMe page.
Binns “is always first in line to lend a helping hand and care for those around her. Now in her time of need, we as a community have the opportunity to lift up Claudia and her family,” he said.
The link to donate is: gofundme.com/f/claudia-binns-nana-house-fire-relief-fund?