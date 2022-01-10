ATTLEBORO — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help two families displaced by a fire in their home over the weekend.
The blaze at 19 Tanya Drive drove at least seven members of the Singh family out of their home Saturday afternoon.
No one was injured but a firefighter was evaluated at the scene, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said Monday.
The fire was accidental but the exact cause remains under investigation, Lachance said.
The home is a total loss and the fire is believed to have started in a three-season room at the rear of the structure.
The two families who lived at the home lost all of their belongings, according to Alexandra Grover, who started the fundraiser.
The American Red Cross responded to assist the family with immediate needs, such as clothing and housing.
The fundraiser created Sunday had gathered over $2,500 by Monday afternoon.
The link to the GoFundMe account is www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-singh-family-from-house-fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.