WRENTHAM — A GoFundMe account has been established to help cover the funeral expenses of a toddler who drowned in a family swimming pool last weekend.
Angelo Nicoloro, the 18-month-old son of Kathleen and Bob Nicoloro, died at the hospital following the incident Saturday night during a Father’s Day celebration.
“We can do nothing to undo the tragedy. We can do a little something here to lighten the financial burden,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a Facebook post about the fundraiser for “baby Angelo.”
“If you are able to donate, even a few dollars, it will help reach the posted goal to cover expenses,” McGrath said.
The account was established Tuesday and the goal is $15,000.
The toddler was the youngest of seven children in the family, who lived on Hillside Drive near the Bellingham line.
He was found in the pool after going unnoticed for about 30 seconds to a minute, according to police.
The boy was pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket despite the life-saving efforts of family members, rescue officials and medical personnel.
The link to the account is: gofundme.com/f/support-for-kathleen-nicoloro-and-family?
