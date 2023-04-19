ATTLEBORO — Big Al needs some help.
The stray cat showed up on the doorstep of Bethany Rosa of Hillcrest Avenue, blind in one eye and needing surgery in the other. The blind eye needs to be removed.
He got some treatment that cost $4,000, and needless to say, Rosa and her friends at the cat MA-FIA (Massachusetts Feline Intervention Alliance) are having trouble paying.
So, they are running a fundraiser on Saturday.
AJ’s Furry Friends Mobile Grooming will do pet nail clipping and ear cleaning for a $20 donation.
All proceeds go toward Big Al’s surgery.
The event, sponsored by Thompson Realty Group, will be held at 272 County St., next to Wetherlaines Restaurant, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event, sponsored by Thompson Realty Group, will be held at 272 County St., next to Wetherlaines Restaurant, from 9 a.m. to noon.

County Square Pharmacy is donating whatever medication Big Al needs and Rachel Geller is donating proceeds from sales from her book, "Saving the World one Cat at a Time," April 15-24.
Geller is the founder and president of All Cats All the Time Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the adoption of cats and preventing their surrender and abandonment.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
