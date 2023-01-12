MANSFIELD — Isabel Fundora loves all creatures, great and small.
“We call her the animal whisperer,” her mother Amy says. Stray and wild creatures are drawn to her daughter, not to mention her roommates — her cat, two birds and a tarantula.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MANSFIELD — Isabel Fundora loves all creatures, great and small.
“We call her the animal whisperer,” her mother Amy says. Stray and wild creatures are drawn to her daughter, not to mention her roommates — her cat, two birds and a tarantula.
When Isabel was younger, she had dreams of being a veterinarian.
Those dreams are on hold for now as Isabel — now 17 and a junior at Mansfield High — is facing brain surgery in California in a few months. It will be her second serious cranial operation since she was 13.
The first was to repair a condition known as chiari malformation, where a portion of the patient’s brain extends into the spinal canal. That surgery was successful but a few months ago Isabel began getting severe headaches.
“We thought it was migraines,” her mother says, something Isabel has been susceptible to. It took a month to get her in for an MRI.
The scan showed a tumor on Isabel’s auditory nerve. She was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence that night. A few days later, in a 12-hour surgery, doctors removed most of an acoustic neuroma.
“It’s still my worst nightmare,” Amy Fundora says of the April operation.
While not cancerous, that type of neuroma is still rare in adults and extremely unusual in someone as young as Isabel.
Her mother says doctors have told her it’s not related to Isabel’s previous condition.
The surgery took away the headaches, but cost Isabel the hearing in her left ear.
She wears devices to help her hear and in spite of various side effects from her treatments, including severe tinnitus, has kept up with her school work, making high honors this year. Isabel hasn’t been able to participate in many extracurricular activities she enjoys, however, such as book club.
Now, she and her family face a new challenge. Scans have shown the tumor has started to grow again.
Fortunately, there is one team of surgeons who specialize in these cases and have seen more teens than practically anyone else. Unfortunately, they are in California.
So Isabel and her parents are planning a trip in March. The surgery will be done at the University of California, San Diego, by doctors Marc Schwartz and Rick Fridman.
“It was kind of a no-brainer,” Amy Fundora says.
But it will be costly.
Fundora, 43, is a cook at Mansfield High School and her husband, Will, 50, is a police sergeant in Norwood. They are both taking medical leave to be with their daughter and Amy’s mother will stay with Isabel’s brother, a high school senior. (An older daughter, Korynn, lives in Bridgewater.)
The school administration, she says, “has been absolutely fantastic” in allowing her to take time off.
But insurance won’t cover travel and other expenses. So a relative has set up a GoFundMe Page to help with the costs. (It can be found at gofundme.com under “Isabel’s 4th Brain Surgery.”) Three days after being set up, the page had raised more than $15,000 toward the $25,000 goal.
While it’s difficult to ask for help, Fundora says, the response has been overwhelming. “It’s just amazing.”
The Fundoras and their doctors hope that tests on the tumor will shed some light on the cause of the condition.