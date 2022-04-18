NORTON -- A Gofundme page has been started to help a mother and her two young children displaced by a house fire near Lake Winnecunnet over the weekend.
Jessica Haley-DeCosta lived at 43 Charlotte Ave. with her two children and lost everything in the blaze late Saturday afternoon, her sister, Kristine Haley wrote.
In addition, Haley said, her sister did not have insurance to help cover the loss.
"My sister is a single mom with two children," Haley said an in email to The Sun Chronicle. "Starting over from scratch will be difficult."
The two-alarm fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The cause is under investigation by local and state fire officials.
Haley-DeCosta and her children were not home at the time of the fire, her sister said.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist Haley-DeCosta and her daughter, Calleigh, and son, Ayden, and a resident who lived in the other unit of the two-family house.
Kristine Haley said that her sister, niece and nephew are currently staying with their parents.
"She does not know what her housing situation will be in the near future," Haley said.
Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said one person was at the home but was able to get out safely and no one was injured.
Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the house with intense wind, according to the chief.
Norton firefighters were helped by firefighters from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Easton and Taunton and extinguished the blaze in about a half hour, Simmons said.
The link to the GoFundme page is: gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-jess-calleigh-and-ayden?