NORTH ATTLEBORO — When Kevin McCarthy bought a dog, he soon discovered he had a problem. Not with his new pet, but with where to take her.
Australian shepherds are an active breed and need plenty of exercise. McCarthy learned, to his dismay, that his choices — and his dog’s — were limited.
He heard from a neighbor that she took her pet to a dog park in Franklin. When he followed suit he discovered about half the people there were from North Attleboro.
“I thought, that’s kind of an insult,” he said.
McCarthy, 46, a mechanic at a Westwood auto dealership, had not been involved in town government before, but a call to town hall soon disclosed that while the topic had been discussed, “there was no one to take a dog park and run with it.”
He took the matter to his friend and neighbor, Keith Lapointe, then the president of the town council, who told him to “put together a committee.” So with nine other interested parties, McCarthy began a year-long effort to make a North Attleboro dog park a reality.
It gained public support in an online survey done in conjunction with the town’s revised master plan.
Now, he’s gotten the OK to start fundraising for the new facility and its amenities and is in the process of getting a website online.
“No dime of taxpayer money” will go towards the park, he says.
The initial funding, $50,000, came via a trust fund managed by the town forest committee and will pay for clearing and fencing a half-acre site in the forest on Plain Street.
The park will feature a section for large dogs, approximately 100 by 200 feet, and a separate fenced-off site for smaller breeds and puppies, 50 by 100 feet.
In a Facebook post announcing plans for the park, McCarthy said, “We also plan to add benches to sit on and obstacles for the pooches to climb on and play.”
No other dog parks in the area will have similar facilities, he said.
Selling benches will likely be part of the fundraising. The park will also include hiking and biking trails. McCarthy hopes to have a grand opening in the spring.
“We’d like to have a big to-do,” he said.
While it’s intended for locals, the park will be open to all.
“Hopefully people will come and enjoy the park and maybe spend some money in town,” McCarthy said. “We want to make it really fun for the town ... and make it as human-friendly and dog-fun as possible.”