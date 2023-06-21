Capron Park Zoo
A young girl walks through the Rainforest Exhibit at Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro in June 2021.

 MARK STOCKWELL/SUN CHRONICLE file photo

ATTLEBORO — The special task force organized to straighten out Capron Park Zoo’s finances focused on the job requirements of a new director at its meeting on Tuesday.

Chairman Kevin Dumas suggested that one of the requirements should focus on fundraising, which is not in the current job description.

