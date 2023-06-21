ATTLEBORO — The special task force organized to straighten out Capron Park Zoo’s finances focused on the job requirements of a new director at its meeting on Tuesday.
Chairman Kevin Dumas suggested that one of the requirements should focus on fundraising, which is not in the current job description.
Now would be a good time to change the job description because the former director, Lew Stevens, resigned June 3 and the position is open.
“There’s more of a financial aspect to this job which is not in the job description,” Dumas said.
Park Commission Chairman Hans Schaefer said the system needs revamping.
“The zoo has failed miserably at the top positions,” he said.
“The system is broken,” he said.
Questions were raised about hiring a development director who would be in charge of grant writing and annual fund raising campaigns.
And the new director should have close ties to the Friends of Capron Park Zoo, the group said.
There were other suggestions for the job description, including public relations and marketing to help bring in more cash.
In addition, a suggestion was made to send an annual request for cash in city water bills that are sent to every resident.
The task force was organized by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone this spring after it was learned that the zoo’s finances were in tough shape.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.