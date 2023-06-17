A gofundme campaign to raise money for Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro has been launched in memory of a former longtime Rehoboth animal control officer who recently died.
Jane E. Foster, 79, who died June 1 in Milford Regional Medical Center, had served as animal control officer in Rehoboth for over 15 years, retiring in 2016.
Her granddaughter Charis Hunt of Norton has organized the fundraiser on behalf of Friends of Capron Park Zoo, Inc.
"If you knew Jane Foster, you knew one of her greatest loves in life was animals of all kinds," Hunt wrote on the gofundme page. "Jane brought her kids to Capron Park Zoo many times as they were growing up. It was here that she was able to pass on her love of animals to her children and create many memories together along the way.
"This is why we are hoping to raise funds for this cause and these animals," Hunt added. "We hope you can make a contribution in Jane’s honor."
So far about $500 has been raised toward a goal of $2,500.
"She loved all of God’s creatures. Her support and care for those in need was never faltering be it a cat, dog, child or cow," Foster's obituary read. "Her proudest accomplishments were her children and her work as animal control officer."
Foster is survived by her children: Seth Foster of Norton, Rebecca Hunt of Norton, Jeremiah Foster of Hopkinton, Cathleen Foster of Boston, and Michael Foster of Attleboro, seven grandchildren and brother Matthew Sekula of Wrentham.
Services and burial were in Wrentham, and in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory were requested to Capron Park Zoo, 201 County Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
The zoo is in desperate need of funds as there has been a mounting deficit.