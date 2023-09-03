NORTON — Funeral services have been announced for longtime former fire chief George Burgess, who died Friday.
Burgess, 84, had served as chief for over three decades, retiring in August 2004.
Visiting hours with Firefighters Honors will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Saint Mary’s Church, 1 Power St., Norton.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Saint Mary’s Church. Following the services, a procession will leave for the George F. Burgess Station 2 — fire station headquarters, on East Main Street (Route 123) for a traditional firefighters last call. Burial will be private.
Under Burgess’s watch, the fire department was at the forefront of emergency medical services, first with emergency medical technicians known more commonly as EMTs, then bringing on paramedics.
Reactions continue to flow in to the legacy Burgess left.
"Our department is deeply saddened by the death of retired Chief George Burgess, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time," Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said. "Chief Burgess worked diligently to progress our department during his tenure as chief. Amongst his many accomplishments, he was the driving force for the development and implementation of our Emergency Medical Services system and the utilization of paramedics.
"We are very grateful for all that Chief Burgess has done for our department and community. His passion for the Fire and EMS service was contagious," Simmons added. "It was always evident that he loved his job, our fire department members, and the Town of Norton. Chief Burgess will be missed, but he most certainly will never be forgotten."
Former town officials share similar sentiments.
“I am deeply saddened by George’s passing. Chief Burgess was a true public servant who did everything he could to make the Norton Fire Department the department it is today,” former longtime selectman Robert Kimball told The Sun Chronicle. “George and I did not always agree on certain issues but we had a mutual respect for one another, most of the time laughing off our disagreements. Dedicated servants like Chief Burgess are hard to find in today’s world.”
Burgess’s sense of humor and knack for storytelling were legendary.
“He was a pretty big institution in Norton, and a definite one of a kind,” former longtime town official Bill Gouveia said.
Many posted comments on the fire department’s social media pages.
“A true loss of a great man, a friend and mentor, a legend and an era. You were the best,” Martin Jordan said.
Burgess began his career as a Norton firefighter at age 15 and was appointed full-time to the department in 1962.
He became fire chief in 1971.
Burgess retired at the mandatory age of 65 after overseeing the fire department for 33 years.
In recognition of his many years of service to residents of Norton, fire department headquarters Station 2 was named in his honor.
Burgess also served on the Norton Planning Board.
Burgess was well-known throughout the firefighting community well beyond Southeastern Massachusetts.
He was a charter member of the Norton Firefighters Local 2678, a former president of the Massachusetts Fire Chiefs Association, a member of the Bristol County Fire Chiefs Association, as well as a member of the New England Fire Chiefs Association.
Burgess was actually an Attleboro native, spending his early childhood living in Attleboro before his family moved to the village of Chartley in Norton when he was 12.
He was a 1957 graduate of Norton High School and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.
Burgess’s sons followed their father into the fire service. Edward Burgess is a firefighter in Norton, William Burgess is a fire captain in Mansfield, and Andrew Burgess is a retired Norton fire lieutenant. All live in Norton.
Burgess’s wife of 59 years, Deborah (Wills) Burgess, died last September.
In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Norton Firefighters Local 2678, 70 East Main Street, Norton, MA 02766.
Arrangements are by Norton Memorial Funeral Home.