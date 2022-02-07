A Boston police officer who authorities say died last month while off-duty after his girlfriend hit him with an SUV was remembered Monday as man with a big heart.
John O’Keefe, 46, a 16-year veteran, was buried Monday at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree after a funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church in that town. A large American flag was draped at the entrance to the church by two Braintree fire trucks.
The night before, hundreds of police officers from Boston and elsewhere along with others paid their respects at a wake at the church.
“He made time for everybody. Honestly, he had the biggest heart,” his cousin, Vanessa Rizzitano, told WCVB in Boston.
O’Keefe was the guardian for his niece and nephew, taking them in after his sister and brother-in-law died months apart.
“He was an amazing guy. There’s no other way to describe him,” Rizzitano said.
The family “deserves answers,” she said, referring to the night O’Keefe died. “I hope the truth comes out.”
O’Keefe was found in the snow Jan. 29 outside a home in Canton and was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. A state medical examiner said he suffered skull fractures, other injuries and hypothermia.
His girlfriend, Karen Read, 41, of 481 Gilbert St., Mansfield, is free on $50,000 cash bail. She was charged last week in Stoughton District Court with manslaughter and two other offenses related to O’Keefe’s death. She has pleaded innocent.
Prosecutors say the couple was drinking with friends in Canton before going to the home for an after-party just after midnight. Read, who had stomach problems and did not want to attend the party, drove off after the accident, prosecutors allege.
Read, a financial analyst and finance professor, returned hours later with two friends to find O’Keefe unresponsive. She told a friend she could not remember much about the previous night and found her taillight broken, according to prosecutors.
Her lawyer, David Yannetti of Boston, said there was no evidence of criminal intent in the case and that Read called and texted O’Keefe repeatedly when he did not come home.