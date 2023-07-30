ATTLEBORO — Funeral services for the fifth-grader at Coelho Middle School who died in a July 19 boating accident in South Carolina have been announced as the investigation into the incident continues.
Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton on Friday announced funeral services to celebrate the life of his 11-year-old daughter Olivia, who died after she was thrown along with eight others from a boat that was rocked by a large wake by another boat on the Intracoastal Waterway.
“Rest in Peace Olivia Grace Knighton,” Knighton wrote on social media Friday. “We will love you always and forever our sweet angel!”
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, July 31, from 2 to 7 p.m., at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, at 20 Peck St., in Attleboro.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church, at 133 North Main St. in Attleboro.
The Knighton family has invited everyone who will be attending to wear bright colors to celebrate Olivia’s bright and beautiful life, noting she loved bright colors, especially teal.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that people take a minute to think of Olivia, feeling her light, joy and generosity and letting that guide them to show kindness in their own way, whether that be donating to a charity or giving someone a hug.
Twelve people were aboard the struck boat.
Knighton was hit by a boat propeller but no one else was injured in the 12:15 p.m. accident, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said. She died from her injuries about 45 minutes later at McLeod Seaside Hospital in Little River.
The U.S. Coast Guard has now taken over the investigation into the incident, according to a report by ABC13 news in South Carolina.
At the time of the incident, the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources said it was in the process of a “detailed inquiry that includes collecting witness statements, examining the boat and working to develop a complete picture of what happened.”
That agency announced Friday that the United States Coast Guard had taken over as the lead investigative agency, “as is standard when a commercial vessel is involved,” according to ABC13 news in South Carolina.
It was unclear which boat involved is a commercial vessel.