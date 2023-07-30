Olivia knighton

Olivia Knighton

ATTLEBORO — Funeral services for the fifth-grader at Coelho Middle School who died in a July 19 boating accident in South Carolina have been announced as the investigation into the incident continues.

Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton on Friday announced funeral services to celebrate the life of his 11-year-old daughter Olivia, who died after she was thrown along with eight others from a boat that was rocked by a large wake by another boat on the Intracoastal Waterway.