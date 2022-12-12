TI Building Forest St
A self-storage company has purchased this former Texas Instruments building on Forest Street in Attleboro.

ATTLEBORO — A Georgia law firm is looking for local residents who might have been exposed to hazardous material while working at Texas Instruments, once one of the area’s largest employers.

Norris Injury Lawyers, based in Atlanta, according to its website, placed an ad in this past weekend’s edition of The Sun Chronicle urging workers at TI who may have become ill to contact the firm.

