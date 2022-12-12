ATTLEBORO — A Georgia law firm is looking for local residents who might have been exposed to hazardous material while working at Texas Instruments, once one of the area’s largest employers.
Norris Injury Lawyers, based in Atlanta, according to its website, placed an ad in this past weekend’s edition of The Sun Chronicle urging workers at TI who may have become ill to contact the firm.
Under a large headline reading “Texas Instruments” in white on black type, the ad states, “If you worked at the Texas Instruments plant before 1982, you may have been exposed to asbestos.”
It goes on to say that workers or family members of workers who contracted various cancers may be eligible for compensation from asbestos trusts and it includes a phone number and website.
The ad does not actually allege any workers were affected by asbestos exposure at the company.
Calls made to the law firm Monday seeking more information were not returned. There was no response from Texas Instruments to an email seeking comment.
Exposure to asbestos, a once common mineral in building and automotive uses, has been linked to lung and other cancers and a number of health problems.
Trusts have been set up to pay legal claims by people exposed to asbestos by companies that have filed for bankruptcy after facing lawsuits. At least 56 such trusts were established from the mid-1970s to 2011. They often pay only pennies on the dollar on legal claims.
This isn’t the first time TI has faced scrutiny about health issues affecting its workers.
The company, which in 1959 merged with locally-based Metals & Controls, operated in Attleboro for some 47 years. It grew to employ some 1,100 workers until Bain Capital purchased the local operation, renamed Sensata Technologies in 2006. The local operation’s main business has been in making sensors and switches for industrial and scientific use.
However, according to Nuclear Regulatory Commission records, the Attleboro plant made nuclear fuel and other components for the Navy and other government and private companies beginning around 1952.
The Attleboro manufacturing complex underwent a major decontamination effort during the 1990s after which federal and state agencies signed off on the property, saying no further remediation was required to make the property safe.
Sensata still uses a part of the location.
Former workers have alleged Texas Instruments failed to protect them from radioactive materials at the plant. Some have filed lawsuits against the company.
