PROVIDENCE — A Georgia man was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday for exploiting homeless men in a scheme to cash almost $500,000 in counterfeit checks at banks in the Attleboro area and three other New England states.
Jalen Ronald Stanford, 28, one of four defendants in the case, was also ordered to pay $480,943 in restitution and will be on probation for three years after his release from federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Rhode Island said.
Stanford of Riverdale, Ga., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence on March 10 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
He admitted to creating counterfeit business checks in amounts of at least $2,000 payable to homeless men, according to authorities.
The men were driven to banks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine to cash the bogus checks between October 2018 and February 2021.
Stanford and his co-defendants took the bulk of the money, usually between $2,000 and $3,000 cash, and paid the homeless men about $100 when they were able to cash the checks.
“The scheme was especially pernicious as it exploited homeless individuals’ desperation for money,” assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Vilker wrote in his sentencing memorandum.
“In exchange for a small amount of cash, the homeless individuals absorbed all of the risk as they were the ones who were caught on camera in the banks while Stanford and his co-conspirators were parked a safe distance away,” Vilker said.
The prosecutor sought the same 41-month sentence a co-defendant received earlier, noting Stanford owned his own heating and cooling business but engaged in the fraud “because he believed he could make fast and easy money doing so.”
The scheme unraveled following the arrests of homeless men who attempted to cash checks in communities including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Plainville, Foxboro, Franklin and Medway.
The U.S. Secret Service determined that about $678,000 worth of counterfeit checks were presented to banks throughout the four states, causing actual losses to financial institutions of nearly $481,000.
Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. agreed to the two-year sentence recommended by Stanford’s lawyer, Melissa Larsen of North Kingstown, R.I.
Larsen argued Standord is a father of three children who is engaged to be married and a first-time offender who made a mistake, according to her court filing.
Larsen said Stanford is a devoted family man who came to Rhode Island for 18 months to care for his maternal grandmother.
A second defendant, Stanford’s brother Michael Williams, 26, of Atlanta, was sentenced in February to 41 months in prison with probation and ordered to pay restitution.
Two other defendants, Austin Weaver and Cortavious Benford, also of Georgia, pleaded guilty in April and are scheduled to be sentenced next month.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and police in Providence and Medway.