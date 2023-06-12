MANSFIELD — The Norfolk County district attorney’s office is asking a judge to issue a gag order for all the lawyers and others involved in the case against a local woman accused of killing her boyfriend, A Boston police officer, with her SUV.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally, the prosecutor handling the case against Karen Read, says statements defense lawyers have made outside the courtroom “could be seen as prejudicial to the criminal proceedings,” according to a court filing.

