MANSFIELD — The Norfolk County district attorney’s office is asking a judge to issue a gag order for all the lawyers and others involved in the case against a local woman accused of killing her boyfriend, A Boston police officer, with her SUV.
Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally, the prosecutor handling the case against Karen Read, says statements defense lawyers have made outside the courtroom “could be seen as prejudicial to the criminal proceedings,” according to a court filing.
Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and drunken driving charges stemming from the Jan. 29, 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.
Read, who spoke out about the case for the first time last month outside Dedham Superior Court, was not included in the request for the order.
She is accused of backing into O’Keefe outside the Canton home of another Boston police office and driving off, leaving O’Keefe for dead in a snowstorm.
O’Keefe suffered head and other injuries in addition to hypothermia and was pronounced dead several hours later at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.
Read and her lawyers argue that she has been framed and is the victim of a coverup.
Among other things, the defense lawyers cited cellphone evidence obtained from a prosecution witness who they say searched the internet for information on how long it would take for a person to die in the cold hours before O’Keefe was found unresponsive in the snow.
Her lawyers say O’Keefe’s injuries were consistent with being beaten and bit by a dog and say evidence from his cellphone indicates he went inside the home after Read dropped him off.
However, in the court filing Lally says Read was intoxicated and drove in reverse “for a period of time” before hitting O’Keefe “at a high rate of speed.”
Boston television station WCVB Channel 5 reported the information came from a recent report of an analysis of the black box in Read’s SUV.
In his request for the gag order, Lally says, “As part of their ‘trial by media’ strategy, the defendant has sought to target the witnesses’ credibility and character through the use of the media and has encouraged the unwarranted invasion of witnesses’ personal privacy.”
When asked for comment, Read’s lawyer, David Yannetti of Boston, said in an email that the defense team will oppose in court the prosecution’s request for a gag order.
Regarding the so-called black box evidence, Yannetti said, “We also dispute their arguments about what they think might have happened. They are wrong.”
Read’s case has received national media attention and pretrial hearings so far have attracted several reporters as well as family members for both sides.
In making his request for the gag order, Lally cited the murder case against Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots football star who was convicted of killing a man in the North Attleboro Industrial Park.
In that case, which received national and international media attention, defense lawyers complained about leaks to the media they claimed were from police and others in the investigation.
Hernandez’s lawyer requested — and a judge approved — a gag order for lawyers and others involved in the case.
