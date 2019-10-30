NORTH ATTLEBORO — Interim Town Manager Michael Gallagher has decided against applying for the permanent position, although town council President Keith Lapointe said he is negotiating a six-month contract extension for him.
The extension would keep Gallagher in North Attleboro through the end of June and help with the transition to a new town manager, Lapointe said.
Gallagher was town administrator for four years and became interim town manager when the town changed its governing structure July 1.
A search process is underway for a permanent town manager and Gallagher said Wednesday he will not be a candidate for the job.
He said he decided over the weekend to seek a new challenge in his life and that there are several possibilities he will consider, including a return to the private sector.
“I’m going to piece together what I’m going to do,” he said, explaining that financially he does not need to work if he doesn’t want to.
Gallagher said the decision was entirely his own and Lapointe said no one pressured Gallagher to step aside.
A new town manager probably won’t be in place until March or April, Lapointe said, and the council wants Gallagher to keep managing the town until then and also help with the transition when the new person arrives.
The new town manager will be stepping into the middle of budget season.
Lapointe said North Attleboro has been undergoing a lot of change the past two years and Gallagher has been a key to all of it.
He helped make the case for a tax increase, was involved in hiring a new fire chief, restructured the town’s insurance programs, and helped the town transition to its new form of government, with a town council replacing representative town meeting, Lapointe said.
The council president said he has “mixed feelings” about Gallagher not applying for the job and that he has reached an “agreement in principle” with him over an extension.
Lapointe also said the move might encourage more candidates to apply for the job knowing there was no local favorite for it.
“Mike has been a key contributor to much of the recent progress achieved in North Attleboro and would have been a strong candidate for the permanent town manager position,” he said in a statement.
“However, by stepping aside it reinforces to potential candidates that the Town Council is serious about continuing to move North Attleboro forward and allows us to thoughtfully plan for a smooth transition while still getting some major projects done during this fiscal year.”
Gallagher said he is unsure what the future holds.
He said he has a real estate license and formerly had a consulting company, which he may consider getting back into.
The private sector is where he spent most of his career, including a stint as the head of information technology at The Boston Globe.
He said he got into public administration almost by accident and has only been in it for 12 years.
It started when he served on several boards in Weymouth, including the school committee, and was recruited to get into the administrative side of town government.
After serving as deputy mayor and other jobs, he got the town administrator job in North Attleboro in 2015.
