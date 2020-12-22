MANSFIELD — Police say the suspect in three area bank robberies may have committed the crimes to fund a gambling addiction.
The wife of suspect Roger A. Viveiros, 55, of Taunton, told a detective that her husband told her about three or four months ago that “he needed help for his gambling problem,” according to a police report obtained by The Sun Chronicle Tuesday.
Viveiros was arrested last Friday in Taunton, allegedly with a robbery note in his pocket, as he was walking to the same Santander Bank he is accusing of robbing on Nov. 27.
The note demanded money with no dye packs and stated no one would get hurt and to give the note back, according to a police report.
He is also charged with robbing a Citizens Bank branch inside Stop & Shop in Raynham on Dec. 4.
Police Chief Ron Sellon confirmed Viveiros is a suspect in the Dec. 16 robbery of the Citizens Bank branch in the Stop & Shop off Route 106, but added that the investigation was continuing.
Viveiros is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Wednesday in Taunton District Court. Prosecutors are expected to ask that he remain in jail for up to 120 days while they prepare for trial.
A judge is also required to consider lesser restrictive measures that will ensure the safety of the public other than holding someone in jail on pre-trial detention.
Viveiros’ lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, said his client has no prior arrest record and has the support of his family, including a son-in-law who is a Fall River firefighter.
Rich did not comment on the allegations.
After Viveiros was arrested, Mansfield Detective Anthony Latanzio responded to the Taunton police station.
Viveiros was interviewed by a Taunton detective and an FBI agent. The questioning was stopped, however, when the investigators showed Viveiros surveillance photos of the Santander Bank robbery and his car, according to the police report.
“When Roger saw the photo of himself he stated he did not want to get himself into any more trouble and wanted a lawyer,” Raynham Detective Russell Berry wrote in his report.
Viveiros was arrested after a resident who lives near the bank recognized the car parked outside his home as the same one his doorbell camera picked up during the Nov. 27 robbery, according to a police report.
The man also recognized the loud exhaust system of the car and called Taunton police. Two officers were in the area at the time and stopped Viveiros as he was walking toward the Santander Bank, according to a police report.
In the Mansfield holdup, police say the robber demanded cash and told the teller that there were explosives in the supermarket.
Because of the threat of explosives, the supermarket was evacuated. Police dogs trained to detect explosives and their handlers checked the supermarket but found nothing, according to police.
